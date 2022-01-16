Endrick is accompanied by Barça scouts on the spot, says newspaper

José Manuel Barla is a scout for Barcelona and is in Brazil to accompany the young Endrick, a 15-year-old Palmeiras striker, who has been standing out in Copinha and has already scored four goals in the tournament, according to the Sport newspaper.

The Barcelona scout was already present in Diadema to follow the victory of Palmeiras today against Atlético-GO, by 3 to 0. The publication highlights the return of Endrick after testing positive for covid-19 and the fact that he was “spared” by that and because Palmeiras sent the result in the first stage.

The publication emphasizes the penalty suffered by Endrick shortly after he left the bench to enter the field and highlights that the striker has a “similar style” to that of Ronaldo Fenômeno and Romario, both who had stints in Spain.

According to Sport, Barla and scouts from Liverpool, Manchester City and Sevilla will remain in Brazil to follow Endrick’s games. The publication considers that the attacker could become a “9 shirt of planetary order”.

In addition to Endrick, Sport claims that Giovani, another promising youngster from Palmeiras, is also being watched by scouts from major European clubs. Palmeiras now faces Internacional for the round of 16 of Copinha, which has no date, time and place defined yet.