Escalation of the omni: what are the risks for the economy? | Economy

The growth of Covid cases caused by the omicron variant could become another obstacle to global economic activity and, consequently, to Brazil.

Analysts still have difficulty measuring the size of the economic impact of this new wave of cases, but they warn that it could be reflected in more inflation in the world and bring some damage to industry and the service sector, the main one in the economy.

The biggest concern about the omicron is related to the ease with which it has to spread rapidly among the population and affect global production chains. A scenario already known in the most critical phase of the pandemic. With the increase in cases of the disease, production lines were disrupted and downsized, putting pressure on costs around the world.

“I see an inflationary potential for the ômicron”, says Cristiano Oliveira, chief economist at Banco Fibra. “In China, for example, with the ‘Zero Covid’ policy, there has already been an increase in the cost of freight in transporting goods.”

For now, however, no significant deterioration in economic activity is expected given that they are specific sectors that have suffered more from the unfolding of the disease and there are no waves of economic closures on the radar as in other moments of the disease.

What contributes to the maintenance of the predictions is the fact that the ômicron has shown to be less lethal than other variants, given the widespread vaccination.

“There is a limitation for the activity of the point of services and industry with the need to remove people” says Alessandra Ribeiro, economist at consulting firm Tendências. “It shouldn’t be dramatic, but it’s more of a risk that could weaken activity for as long as this situation lasts.”

Inflationary impacts around the world

Last year, with the interruption of production chains and soaring commodity prices, inflation became a global problem, although the Brazilian economy has also suffered from local issues.

In Brazil, the inflationary scenario was boosted by the devaluation of the real against the dollar, as a result of fiscal and political uncertainties that affect the country.

In the United States, for example, consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, the biggest annual increase in 39 years.

In Brazil, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) rose 10.06%, the highest since 2015. The result was well above the government’s target ceiling, which was 5.25%.

“We learned that the pandemic is not disinflationary. It is inflationary”, says José Francisco de Lima Gonçalves, chief economist at Banco Fator. “Any effect of (ômicron) will be to make it difficult to improve conditions in production chains. Any difficulty will create a worse situation.”

In his projection, the IPCA should end this year at 5.5%, but the worsening of the health situation puts an upward bias in this forecast.

What the numbers say so far

Even without the certainty of what the impact of the omicron variant will be, the economic scenario in Brazil is already quite difficult. This year, the country must deal with stagnant GDP, persistent inflation and rising interest rates.

In the projections of analysts consulted by the Central Bank’s Focus report, this year’s IPCA should be 5.03%, again above the ceiling of the government’s target, which is 5%. The basic interest rate (Selic) should rise to 11.75% per year – currently, it is at 9.25%.

For GDP, forecasts are for a rise of only 0.28% – in 2021, analysts estimate that Brazil will have grown 4.5%.

“(The ômicron variant) reinforces the scenario of stagnation that we have seen since the second half of last year, but remembering that the impact is to delay the resumption of services and not get into something more serious”, says Sergio Vale, chief economist MB Associados consultancy.