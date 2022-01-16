European giants send scouts to watch Palmeiras’ Endrick | Barcelona | Liverpool | seville

Forward, only 15 years old, has been one of the highlights of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior is that competition that puts the young promises of Brazilian football in the showcase. Both to be used in the main team, and to get a good transfer inside and outside Brazil. Several clubs, including European ones, send scouts to observe the players.

An athlete that attracts a lot of interest and attention from Europeans is endrick. The young Palmeiras striker, only 15 years old, is a highlight of the team in the competition. So far, scored four goals. It was even considered that he could be entered in the Club World Cup, which will be played in February.

According to the newspaper sport, from Spain, the Barcelona sent scout José Manuel Barla exclusively to watch Endrick. According to the publication, the Spaniards consider that the striker has a “similar style” to Ronaldo and Romario, who shone with the culé shirt.

Also according to the report, scouts from other teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and Sevilla are also in Brazil watching Endrick. The newspaper points out that, in a short time, there may be a race to hire the promise.

Another Palmeiras player stands out

The newspaper sport also brings that Giovani, another young promise of Palmeiras, is being observed by the scouts of European clubs. Palmeiras is classified for the round of 16 of Copinha. Face Internacional in the knockout stage. The date and time of the match are not yet defined.