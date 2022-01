Former President Lula| Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PT

A day after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) raised suspicions about the elections in Brazil, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) took to social media this Saturday (15) to say that the population rejects authoritarianism and that everyone will have to respect the results of the 2022 elections. The PT rescued an interview given to the British newspaper The Telegraph in which he says that Brazilian democracy will come out stronger in 2022.

“I told the British newspaper The Telegraph earlier this year that Brazilian democracy will come out stronger in 2022, and everyone will have to accept the result of the elections. Most Brazilians reject authoritarianism and the current disastrous misrule,” Lula wrote.

On Friday (14), during an agenda in Macapá (AP), Bolsonaro again raised suspicions of fraud in the 2018 elections and said that he should have been elected in the first round. “God wished that, surviving a stab wound by a PSol member, he could win elections without a party, with a very small party, without a marketer and without television, which he should have won in the first round if it had been a clean election in the first” , said Bolsonaro.