Extra Santa Rosália closes activities but stores remain open

The Extra Santa Rosália hypermarket closed its activities last Wednesday (12) in Sorocaba, but the food court and stores installed in the establishment continue to work normally. According to shopkeepers, the place is currently undergoing a renovation that affects only part of the market. “The building allows the food court and gallery to be isolated, so the work will be carried out without disturbing the vast majority of stores. They have already isolated that corridor next to the pharmacy, put up a fence and the food court has all the stores open”, says Glauco Bianchini, owner of a restaurant located at Extra.

The owner of the establishment also explained that the shopkeepers did not receive an official document from Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), responsible for managing the hypermarket, with details on the closure of the establishment, but a representative of the company was on site and spoke individually with each owner. Informally, he received information that an Assaí should be installed at the unit. “Today we have not received any concrete information on when the work will take place, but the forecast we are working on is June”, emphasizes Bianchini.

Even after receiving permission to carry out activities at the site, shopkeepers remain distressed, as many consumers are not aware that the food court and most of the gallery’s stores are working. “We are barely out of the pandemic and this change is already having a negative impact on business, because the number of people inside has dropped a lot. Many people received the information that we were going to close. So we distributed leaflets and put a big banner in front of the hypermarket to attract the public’s attention”, comments the owner of the restaurant.

A report from the newspaper Cruzeiro do Sul contacted Grupo Pão de Açúcar to confirm whether Assaí will be installed at the site. The GPA press office informed that, as announced in October 2021, of the 103 stores in the chain, 70 commercial points were sold to Assaí, and the other 33 units will be converted into other GPA formats or closed. At first, the group informed that all hypermarket units would be closed by December 2021, but now it is estimated that the complete closing of the transaction from Extra points to Assaí throughout Brazil, considering both the transfer of commercial points and the sale of the properties, takes place before the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Extra Campolim

The Extra hypermarket unit installed in Campolim ended its activities on December 15 of last year. At the time, many customers were there to buy the few goods that were still on the shelves. The establishment was practically empty of products, but it was still possible to take some things home.

Since the hypermarket announced the closure, many people have been waiting to know what will open in place of the establishment. During informal conversations with clients, a resident of the region said that she knows people who work in the area and was informed about the possibility of Assaí, located at km 99 of the Raposo Tavares highway (SP-270), change location and take over the unit where today is the Extra. Already on social networks, many say that the Sugar Loaf Mountain could be installed in the place.

At that time, Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) and Assaí informed the newspaper Cruzeiro do Sul that there are still stages of the agreement to be concluded and, therefore, the list of stores involved in the operation will be released as soon as this information is made available to the market. . “Until this is done, the company does not confirm rumors and cannot provide more information about the destination of the stores”, highlights Assaí.