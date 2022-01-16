FalleN officializes “Last Dance” with fer, fnx, Boltz and VINI | DRAFT5

After many rumors and expectations from the community, the Last Dance finally became real. Still without any organization behind it, the dream of many Brazilians now has defined names and faces. For the first time since 2017, Lincoln”fnx“Lau will return to act with Gabriel”falleN“Toledo and Fernando”fer” Alvarenga, bringing back part of the successful cast that won two majors in Counter Strike: Global Offensive.
Much speculated in recent weeks, much of the cast had already been revealed in leaks that came true last Friday (14). Alongside one of the most winning trios in Counter-Strike history, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, ex-SK and MIBR, and Vinicius “VINI“Figueiredo, formerFURY, will complete the cast that arrives full of expectations for the Brazilian community.
“I’m driven by challenges and I think the biggest thing in my career has come, which is finding the right people to remake what we’ve done in the past.“, said FalleN.
LAST DANCE CALL!
A project to mark history. Compete hard and do much more than just play games. Fall in love with the country.
Gather legends, new coach and new blood from another CS school.
I, @Boltz and @FURIA_VINI we are under contracts. Thanks to the orgs for their collaboration. pic.twitter.com/zFkc9RaDd9
— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) January 15, 2022
Despite being part of the Brazilian team in the past, Marcelo “coldzera“David and Epitacio”TACO” de Melo are currently in other projects, see 00Nation and GODSENT, respectively. As a result, the two-Major-winning quintet was unable to reunite. Still, the core of the World’s winning line-ups MLG Columbus 2016 and ESL One Cologne 2016 is together again.
Luís “peacemaker” Tadeu will be responsible for training the team. The experienced professional has stints in Team Liquid, misfits, TYLOO, heroic, MAD Lions and Complexity. Previously, FalleN had already been streaming with his bandmates from “Last Dance“, leaving the Brazilian community increasingly maddened by the project.
