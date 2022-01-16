FalleN officializes “Last Dance” with fer, fnx, Boltz and VINI | DRAFT5

LAST DANCE CALL!

A project to mark history. Compete hard and do much more than just play games. Fall in love with the country.

Gather legends, new coach and new blood from another CS school.

I, @Boltz and @FURIA_VINI we are under contracts. Thanks to the orgs for their collaboration. pic.twitter.com/zFkc9RaDd9

— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) January 15, 2022