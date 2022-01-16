Father gets in court the right to access photos and videos on cell phone of son who died after being hit by a car | Santos and Region

The father of João Vitor Duarte Neves, 20, who died when he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle, obtained in court the right to access the contents of the child’s cell phone to review his photos and videos. The decision, according to the lawyer representing the family, will allow access to the last moments lived and shared with the young man.

The decision was handed down by Judge Guilherme de Macedo Soares, of the 2nd Court of the Special Civil Court of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. Apple, his cell phone company, said in the lawsuit that it does not have the password for its users’ devices, but that it could transfer the data saved in the Apple ID if there was a court order.

Thus, the judge ordered the company to carry out the transfer to the father’s account, so that the family has access to the photos, videos and messages sent and recorded by João and saved on his iPhone.

According to the lawyer representing the young man’s father, Marcelo Cruz, the action is much bigger than a technical and legal issue. “It takes on emotional ties, where the victim’s relatives intended and had the right to have access to the last moments lived and shared with the victim”, he explains.

Monitoring camera catches accident that killed 20-year-old cyclist in Santos, SP

The accident happened in April last year, on Avenida Washington Luiz, in Gonzaga. A video taken by a surveillance camera shows the moment the cyclist was hit by a car traveling in the same direction. (see video above). On impact, the young man was thrown into the back of a parked truck.

At the time, the 19-year-old driver of the car said he did not notice the cyclist on the road and did not see him run over. A passenger in the car was the one who, realizing the collision, pulled the handbrake of the vehicle and warned him about the accident.

They got out and, seeing the victim, told the police that they had helped. Despite the testimony, the family claims that the story was different, and questioned the conduct of the PM and those involved.

2 of 3 João Vitor Duarte Neves died when he was hit by a vehicle on the avenue — Photo: Personal Archive João Vitor Duarte Neves died when he was hit by a vehicle on the avenue — Photo: Personal Archive

Family questions driver version

Bruno Gois, João’s brother, was heard by the g1 at the time of the accident and questioned the version presented by the driver to the police. “Witnesses told him that they saw the moment when three people fled the scene. There were drinks in the car, and they also said that some were thrown into the canal. They say they helped, but they didn’t. They tried to escape,” he said. .

Another point mentioned by the family was the failure to take the breathalyzer test. The 19-year-old driver showed no signs of intoxication in the police report. Despite this, the other youths who were in the vehicle looked. In the bulletin, it still appears that some passengers left the place, but it does not say how many.

3 of 3 Accident happened on Avenida Washington Luís, in Santos (SP) — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna The accident happened on Avenida Washington Luís, in Santos (SP) — Photo: Matheus Tagé/Jornal A Tribuna

Since then, the family has followed the case and sought justice. “We don’t have hate in our hearts, and we don’t wish harm on anyone. But I don’t want their mother to feel the pain that my mother is feeling. I suffer because I lost my younger brother, because I see my mother suffer, and I hope I don’t. is yet another case where people go unpunished”, lamented Bruno.

At the time, the g1 contacted the driver of the vehicle, who informed that he will not comment on the case, and claimed to be suffering threats because of what happened.