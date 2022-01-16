Fátima Bernardes outside Globo causes first headache at the broadcaster

Fátima Bernardes will come out of Meeting until the end of the year? It’s the presenter’s idea and will most likely be put into practice in the second semester, weeks after she turns 10 years ahead of the show. The achievement will be celebrated in June.

With the absence of Fátima from TV, Globo has been testing. Manoel Soares and Patrícia Poeta, currently in charge of the program, is on the air to create a habit or make the public miss one or the other or even both.

According to Cristina Padiglione, the direction of the São Paulo channel seeks a form of succession. The idea is to make everything different from what happened with Fausto Silva, who left Globo in June last year.

With that, will the Meeting leave TV? The name is strong in the advertising market and Globo should not abandon the brand even with the departure of the former anchor of Jornal Nacional.

Fátima Bernardes wants to take care of life

In Globo’s top dome, the presenter’s departure is seen as indisputable. In the second semester, in addition to ten years on the air with the morning, Fátima will celebrate 35 years as an employee of the company.

Months later, in September, she will complete 60 years of life. The communicator, responsible for one of the highest salaries on TV, has been with Globo since 1987.

All the numbers lead us to believe something that is already mentioned behind the scenes: Fátima wants to enjoy life, family, friends, boyfriend more, and a daily program makes the dream impossible.

Currently, the journalist is on vacation in Europe with Túlio Gadêlha, federal deputy for the Sustainability Network. She, however, does not forget about her TV show: “Notice that the poses for the holidays are the same as for the Encounter with Fátima. Just change your hand in your pocket. Every minute matters”.

