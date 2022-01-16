Faustão returns to Band after 34 years with super salary and standard structure Globo · TV News

Seven months after being removed from the air by Globo on Sunday, “Faustão’s gang” returns to television on Monday (17), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time). With a team of 300 professionals, 30 dancers on stage and more than 400 people in the audience, Fausto Silva returns to the Band after 34 years with a super salary and the mission of raising the broadcaster’s audience during prime time.

The debut of a daily program with a grandiose structure takes place thanks to the commercial success of Faustão, a presenter who maintains a good relationship with brands and has power in the advertising market. Even before the premiere, there was already a queue of advertisers interested in spaces in the new attraction.

It is estimated that the Fausto Silva’s salary at Band is around R$ 2.5 million , value that can vary according to the merchandising actions that are carried out. At Globo, where he stayed from 1989 to 2021, he had the status of the highest paid communicator on TV and earned more than BRL 5 million per month.

In a 45-minute spoiler of the new program during an exobodp special on New Year’s Eve, Band demonstrated that it invested heavily in technology to have a scenario the size of the veteran presenter’s importance. The place has augmented reality, a five-meter high screen, LED floor and equipment used in events such as the Super Bowl and the NBA.

“In the beginning, I always joked to my colleagues here at the Band that when everything was ready and we were in the center of the stage, we would certainly be very proud. magnitude of one of the greatest communicators of our communication era”, says director Cris Gomes, who has worked with Faustão for 20 years.

THE program will still have two co-presenters : the experienced Anne Lottermann, who left the Jornal Nacional weather forecast to work on the new attraction, and the newcomer João Guilherme Silva, son of Fausto.

“They come to collaborate with Faustão within this ten-hour schedule [por semana]. They will be there to help guide the program, giving opinions, information, bringing content and attractions. We see this union as a great meeting of generations”, says the director.

Former Domingão dancers, Daiane de Paula and Carolina Miarelli will be “reporters of the crowd”. They will interact with the audience, welcome the caravans and show behind-the-scenes curiosities in exclusive online content. Jaqueline Ciocci will make external reports on various subjects.

Faustão accompanied by the 30 dancers

How will the program be?

In a rare interview, given to the Rap 77 podcast on YouTube last week, Faustão revealed that he decided to return to the Band after a conversation with Johnny Saad, president of Grupo Bandeirantes. The communicator’s desire was to make a general change in the station’s programming schedule:

I said: ‘Look, when I’m old, they’ll make up this story for me’. I was on a beach that had been my beach for a long time, which was Sunday. To do the same type of program, it’s not worth it. Let’s try to do a different program each day. And that’s what we’re going to try to do. And, above all, bring joy and optimism [para o público].

To fulfill the promise of making a different edition per day, the presenter will have only one fixed frame from Monday to Friday: the Cassetadas do Faustão. The other days of the week will be with different attractions. The program airs from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm and will not be live .

See below what Faustão’s paintings will be in the Band:

Pizzeria do Faustão (Monday)

Artists and personalities get together to chat while eating pizza, something that was done in the old Domingão, with the name of Pizza do Faustão. “The show’s stage will be transformed into a typical Italian village with good food, drink and fun chat”, promises the broadcaster.

Money or Fame (Tuesday)

It will function as a freshman show, in which artists will have the opportunity to show talent in areas such as circus, dance and singing. Whoever advances in the game must choose between having money or fame. Each night, participants compete for BRL 25,000 and can reach more than BRL 100,000.

Planet Pathfinders (Tuesday)

Biologists João Paulo Krajewski and Roberta Bonaldo will travel the world to show landscapes and nature’s curiosities.

Dance of the Beasts (Wednesday)

Unlike Dança dos Famosos, which Faustão consecrated at Globo, the new show will have only professional dancers, who will face each other in a weekly competition to find out who are the best in the country.

This Is Your Life (Thursday)

A new Confidential Archive, with tributes to artists and personalities from TV, music, journalism and sports. On the board, anonymous people will also show their inspiring life examples.

On the Lane of Success (Thursday)

Each week, two artists will face each other, with the proposal to find out which song or secret artist is to score points. Faustão will give the contestants a little help with some tips, but if they don’t guess who the singer is, the audience can take a guess, just like at Ding Dong.

“Sportsmen, singers and comedians will kick off the weekend, and viewers will be able to be part of this party”, informs Band about the weekly barbecue at Faustão na Band.