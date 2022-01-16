Faustão reveals why he won’t do Band’s Sunday programs

During this Saturday’s Jornal da Band (15), Faustão revealed to viewers why he will not play Faustão in the Band on Sundays at the station, just as he commanded at Globo in more than 30 years ahead of Domingão do Fustão. In his new program on the new station, the presenter commands the attraction from Monday to Friday, always at 8:30 pm. In an interview with reporter Joana Treptow, Faustão told the reason why he agreed to do a daily production.

“Johnny Saad (president of the Band), who is my friend, he and Ricardo (Saad, executive of the Band) together with André Aguera (vice president) and Antônio Zimmerle (director) convinced me to do (the program) from Monday to Friday. And I, the idiot here, who loves it here, said ‘let’s do something different'”, he began.

“Actually, you’re right. I should stay on Sunday, it’s been my favorite for 33 years. In the case of Perdidos (da Noite), we recorded it on Wednesday and it was shown on Saturday. old man to fix what? A job every day, from Monday to Friday, who knows, maybe I’ll learn this way…”, joked Faustão.

Faustão nudges Globo and invites Camila Queiroz to premiere his program

Faustão nudged Globo by calling Camila Queiroz to participate in the premiere of his show on Band this Monday (17). For those who don’t remember, the actress left her old station after allegedly not having agreed with the fate of her character, Angel, protagonist of Verdades Secretas 2. had his early departure from Sunday.

This Friday (14), during his “invasion” to the Brasil Urgente studios while Datena was still on the air, Faustão announced the news of the first week of his program. Among the names that participate in the attraction are Antonio Fagundes, Camila Queiroz and Roupa Nova.

“Depending on the Covid test, we have Antonio Fagundes with Alexandra Martins, Camila Queiroz with Klebber Toledo. Two couples. There are still new clothes”, revealed the communicator. Shown from Monday to Friday, always at 8:30 pm, each day will have a different scene, such as Pizzeria do Faustão, Grana ou Fama, Desbravadores do Planeta, Dança das Feras, Esta é a Sua Vida, among others.