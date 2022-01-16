Faustão’s audience has cell phone confiscated before entering the studio

The Band set up a strict security protocol to receive the members of Fausto Silva’s audience. Before entering Faustão’s studio at Band, visitors have their cell phones confiscated and receive guidance from a doctor to comply with the measures to combat the virus of the health crisis. According to information released by the broadcaster, caravan drivers receive a series of instructions before stepping into the attraction’s facilities.

“First thing: mask all the time! You’re not going to remove this mask for anything, please, are you okay?”, asked Leandro Egydio, the Band’s coordinating doctor, during a lecture for the audience. “This applies not only to the Covid-19 virus, but also to the Influenza virus H1N1, H3N2, other circulating viruses. So, the use of a mask is the most important tool we have at the moment”, said the professional in conversation with the report of Jornal da Band.

According to reporter Giba Smaniotto, the audience was reduced and the station implemented a system of social distancing because of the advancement of the omicron variant and the increase in the number of cases of respiratory infection. The entry of cell phones is also not allowed and the members of the auditorium are inspected by a security guard at the door of the studio.

“The profile of Fausto’s auditorium is a lively audience, that’s what he asks for. A lively, fun audience that comes here to watch, to have fun. To leave the house and have an amazing day”, said Luiz Valença, audience producer for the program. Faustão na Band premieres next Monday (17), at 8:30 pm. A different program will be presented each day of the week. Fausto Silva will be accompanied by his eldest son, João Guilherme, and journalist Anne Lotterman, who resigned from Globo to work at Band.