favorites to the succession of Boris diverge in support for the leader

On the day British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized for a party on Downing Street during the May 2020 lockdown, diplomacy chief Liz Truss was sitting next to him in Parliament. But Finance Minister Rishi Sunak was hundreds of kilometers away, presenting a job creation initiative. With Johnson under fire (and new scandals daily), support from those who are said to be favorites to succeed him has been very different.

“The Prime Minister did well to apologize and support his request for patience while Sue Gray conducts her inquiry,” wrote Sunak on Twitter at the end of the question and answer session in Parliament, noting that he had been presenting a plan for job creation and discussing the energy situation. But other than that, he’s practically kept silent about the party scandals. Sunak, 41, has been finance minister since 2020 (just five years after he entered parliament) and the bookmakers’ favorite to succeed Johnson.

Truss, 46, has defended the prime minister more, though it’s not clear whether that’s an advantage (it doesn’t alienate Boris Johnson supporters) or a disadvantage, for linking her image even more to his. “The Prime Minister is delivering results for the UK – from Brexit to the booster vaccination program to economic growth. I support the prime minister 100% as he moves our country forward.” wrote on Twitter that day the head of diplomacy and Brexit minister, who also has the Women and Equality portfolio and has held various positions in the last three governments.

Yesterday, in statements to the ITV station, he defended that people should “go ahead” and wait for the result of the official inquiry. This after it was revealed that there were not one but two parties in Downing Street in April, the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The funeral ceremony was marked by the image of Queen Elizabeth II, to whom he was married for 73 years, sitting alone in the church at Windsor Castle due to distance. The prime minister’s office has already sent an apology to the monarch and its spokesman reminded journalists that Johnson was at the official country house at the time.

Liz Truss, whom some already dub the new “Iron Lady” (as Margaret Thatcher became known), is another favorite to succeed Johnson. But the list of possible candidates includes other already usual names, such as Michael Gove (he has twice tried to lead the Conservatives), former diplomat and health minister Jeremy Hunt, Interior Minister Priti Pattel, or Justice , Dominic Raab. The signature of 54 of the 360 ​​Conservative deputies is enough to trigger a motion of censure against the party leader, who will however be able to “survive” that vote and if he does so, he is safe from another vote for a year.

