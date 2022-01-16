FGTS review can generate BRL 72,000 in extra income for you

There is a growing expectation that the Federal Superior Court (STF) will judge the revision of values ​​of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) in 2022.

Several workers are entitled to a review of the FGTS with amounts that can reach R$ 72 thousand, depending on the time worked and the salary they received. The release of these amounts depends on the decision of the STF.

Am I entitled to FGTS review?

For those who worked with portfolio registration from 1999 to the present day, it is possible that they have amounts receivable after correction. It is even valid for those who have already withdrawn the total amount of the FGTS and have nothing else in account.

In short, the revision removes the Referential Rate (TR) that is used to correct the FGTS and starts using an index that offers more advantages. Today, the TR is far below inflation, which generates financial losses for workers. The aim is to replace it with another index that measures inflation that is more advantageous and that presents real benefits to workers, such as the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

How do I know what amount I will receive with the FGTS review?

The worker has free access to the tool LOIT FGTS to simulate how much you will receive with the FGTS review.

The calculator, after the inclusion of some information, shows how much each worker, if the index is changed, will be entitled to receive.

The interested party must transmit the FGTS statements provided in the Caixa FGTS application (available for android and iOS). The calculations performed by the platform have already exceeded R$1 billion, demonstrating the potential of this legal decision.

How to enter to receive the value of the FGTS review?

Anyone interested can file a lawsuit to receive the FGTS review through the Federal Special Courts, which do not require the accompaniment of a lawyer. However, only those who receive up to 60 minimum wages, which corresponds to R$ 72,7210.00, can enter these courts.

How is the FGTS calculated currently?

The FGTS calculation is based on the worker’s gross salary. The employer is required to make a monthly deposit of 8% of the salary. With the exception of young apprentices, the deposit is 2% of their gross salary and domestic workers who receive 11.2%.

Monthly, every 10th, the balances of FGTS accounts receive a monetary restatement based on the TR, which is currently zero, plus interest of 3% annually.

