Fiat Pulse is more expensive and starts at R$87,990

The Fiat Pulse is now more expensive and is up to R$4,000. The Italian brand’s compact SUV can now be found on the website configurator with the highest prices, where it starts at R$87,990.

This is the price of the manual Drive 1.3 version, which previously cost R$ 83,990, that is, R$ 4,000. With CVT transmission, the Pulse Drive 1.3 became R$3,000 more expensive, going from R$93,990 to R$96,990.

With a 1.0 Turbo engine, the Pulse Drive also rose by R$3,000, from R$101,990 to R$104,990. In the Audace version, which has the same propellant, the price rose from R$109,990 to R$112,490, up from R$2,500.

In the case of the Pulse Impetus, the top-of-the-line version of Fiat’s SUV, the price jumped from R$119,990 to R$123,490, up from R$3,500.

With this new increase, the Fiat Pulse moves away from its initial proposal, perhaps paving the way for the arrival of the Citroën C3, which needs to be cheaper.

In addition, due to the first increase, Fiat was challenged by Procon-SP for raising the price of the car before delivery to many customers, which became its first imbroglio in the national market.

With a Firefly 1.3 8V engine, the Pulse delivers 98 horsepower on gasoline and 107 horsepower on ethanol, in addition to 13.2 kgfm in the first and 13.7 kgfm in the second. In this engine, it has a five-speed manual transmission or CVT with manual shifts on the lever.

In the Drive, Audace and Impetus versions, the Pulse comes with the GSE Firefly Turbo 1.0 with 125 horsepower on gasoline and 130 horsepower on ethanol, both with 20.4 kgfm. With CVT for manual shifts on the lever or paddle shifts, Fiat’s SUVinho has excellent performance.

Fiat Pulse 2022 – Prices