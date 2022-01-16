Find out the reason for the beef between Marília Mendonça’s brother and Naiara Azevedo!

Marília Mendonça’s brother surprised the web by criticizing Naiara Azevedo’s next musical release. Announced as one of the participants of “BBB22”, the sertaneja announced that she will release a song recorded with Rainha da Sofrência, killed in a plane crash in November last year. However, those who believe that João Gustavo’s “problem” with Naiara started now are wrong.

According to sources from the portal “Hugo Gloss”, Marília Mendonça’s family and closest friends are finding it strange how the singer is dealing with the artist’s death since her wake, held in a gym in Goiânia. That’s because the two weren’t close and, even so, Naiara spent a lot of time prostrate over her daughter’s coffin. by Dona Ruth, who moved the web by talking about the lack of her daughter.

Another moment not understood by Marília’s friends was the participation of the singer of the hit “50 reais” in the tribute made by “Domingão” in the days following her death. On the occasion, Naiara sang a lively song while kneeling. For some netizens, she was taking advantage of the moment to promote herself on top of the tragedy, which, in addition to the artist, killed four other people.

João Gustavo, who was already quite uncomfortable with Naiara’s posture, couldn’t contain himself when he read the news of the release of her duet with Marília. The track was recorded in September 2020 and Naiara commented, at the time, that the song would be part of the “Juntas” project. Scheduled to be released in November of that year, it would have the participation of other artists, such as Simone & Simaria, Joelma, and Maiara & Maraisa. The song was not released and, a month after Marília’s death, Naiara said that the song would be released in January 2022.

After the sertanejo took to Twitter to criticize Naiara, Maraisa unfollowed Naiara Azevedo. The profile of the now participant of the “BBB” still follows the twin. Maiara – until the end of this article – has not yet unfollowed the singer.

Naiara Azevedo was criticized for political positioning

As usual on the day of the announcement of the new brothers, internet users will search the past of the participants on social networks. It was no different with Naiara Azevedo. Some posts rescued on the web refer to the sertaneja as “bolsominion”, a pejorative term used for supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. In one of the publications, Naiara mentions the accident that cut off one of the fingers of former president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva. On social media, netizens criticized the artist.

“Linn da Quebrada lulista and Naiara Azevedo bolsominion, I’m ready for the clash”, fired a Twitter user changing his profile name for the reality one. “Whoever gives the first political seal to bolsominion Naiara Azevedo already has my support until the end”, cheered a second.