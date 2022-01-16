Find out which teams the home’s celebrities support or sympathize with in football

Big Brother Brasil announced on Friday the cast of its 22nd edition, with a new list of celebrities who will share the house of the most watched reality show in the country. Among the participants, actors, influencers and even an Olympic athlete like sprinter Paulo André Camilo have a wide presence on social networks and as a result end up revealing their connections with sport, specifically with football.

Extra has separated a list of those who have already expressed support or sympathy for a team before entering the house. Flamengo is the preference of the majority, as is the case of Paulo André and actor Douglas Silva, for example. But the fans are divided with rivals from Rio de Janeiro and teams from São Paulo.

Check out the complete list:

Arthur Aguiar – Flamengo

Arthur Aguiar supports Flamengo Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The actor from Rio de Janeiro is red-black and frequents the Maracanã. On several occasions, he registered or was registered accompanying Flamengo in games in Rio.

Paulo André – Flamengo

FLAMENGO ❤️ — Paulo André (@iampauloandre) November 27, 2021

The sprinter is another one who does not hide his passion for the Rio team. Born in Santo André, the athlete goes to games and has dreamed of being a club player as a child.

Douglas Silva – Flamengo

In an interview with the channel “De volta” The 32-year-old actor has already told that his family is divided between Fluminense and Vasco, but he became a flamengoist under the influence of an uncle. “My uncle Ricardo was my first father figure. He made me be Flamengo because Flamengo won everything”.

Pedro Scooby – Vasco

Pedro Scooby cheers for Vasco Photo: Vasco/Site Oficial

The big wave surfer is rooting for Cruz-Maltino and has even appeared on the club’s official website. At the time, he and his surfer friend Felipe Senra took a long car trip across America and won Vasco shirts.

Maria – Botafogo

botafogo https://t.co/Yn1MWNG9j4 — MARY 🐍 (@eumaria) August 8, 2018

On her Twitter profile, the 21-year-old actress said that she supports Botafogo. At the same time, she said she wasn’t very connected to football.

Naiara Azevedo – Corinthians

In a post already deleted on her Facebook profile, the singer appears celebrating on the day of the Corinthians title at the 2012 Club World Cup. “Who supports Corinthians? Very happy! Now support us kkkk”, she wrote.

Jade Picon and Brunna Gonçalves do not expressly express their preferences in football. The influencer, however, appears with a São Paulo shirt in an excerpt from an old story rescued by Twitter users. Brunna, on the other hand, appeared in a uniform with the Flamengo shirt next to her wife, the singer Ludmilla, during last year’s Libertadores final, against Palmeiras.