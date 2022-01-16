Find out who is required to declare Income Tax in 2022

The income tax declaration is an annual commitment of many workers. But, not everyone is obliged to declare. Valid for those who received more than BRL 28,559.70 during 2021. The declaration must be made within the deadline. Check out what it looks like in 2022.

The deadline for the declaration is between the months of March and April. Whoever declares it first has faster access to the Income Tax refund.

Tax in 2022

As always, many taxpayers have doubts about the declaration, including the deadlines and values. To facilitate the Income Tax declaration, the sooner the taxpayer organizes himself, the better.

So, throughout the year, the ideal is to separate income reports, medical expense receipts, financial investments and other transactions.

To facilitate the declaration process, taxpayers can download the declaration generator program, which is available on the Federal Revenue’s website. Thus, the taxpayer can organize himself with more time.

The organization of the tax declaration is a way to avoid falling into the fine mesh due to errors in the information or even the lack of data during the declaration. Thus, those who fall into the fine mesh can pay fines and other amounts above what would be necessary to comply with the tax obligation with the Federal Revenue.

Another tip is that those who have more difficulty in making the declaration seek the help of an expert. The sooner you seek this help from accountants, the greater the chances of complying with all deadlines and collection of documentation necessary for the income tax declaration.

Since what has been noted in previous years is that, with the end of the declaration period, the Federal Revenue system tends to become more congested and with more instabilities. Which can compromise compliance with the declaration deadlines.