Find out who is the mother of Tiago Abravanel and what is the relationship of the brother of BBB 22 with Silvio Santos – Zoeira

The actor Tiago Abravanel was confirmed as one of the participants of the BBB 22 on Friday (14), in the midst of the ‘Big Day’ held to officially announce the members of the groups ‘Pipoca’ and ‘Camarote’. It didn’t take long, of course, for his name, which is part of the family of the presenter and owner of SBT Silvio Santos, join one of the most talked about topics on the web.

read more

Among the main doubts, one stands out: who is the mother of Tiago Abravanel? This is because part of the artist’s family, including Patrícia Abravanel, spoke about his entry into the program, wishing him luck and hoping for his participation.

So far, however, Silvio Santos, Tiago’s grandfather, did not publicly comment on his grandson’s entry into the “most guarded house in Brazil”.

Who is Tiago Abravanel’s mother?

Tiago is the son of the theater director Cíntia Aparecida Abravanel, fruit of the marriage between Silvio Santos and his first wife, Maria Aparecida Vieira Abravanel. Cidinha, as she was known, died in 1977, due to cancer.

Subtitle: Tiago is the son of Cíntia Abravanel Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Cíntia is the eldest daughter of the presenter and stepdaughter of Íris Abravanel, whom Silvio married in 1978. Consequently, she is the sister of Renata Abravanel, Daniela Beyruti, Patrícia Abravanel and Rebeca Abravanel.

Meanwhile, Tiago Abravanel is the result of the union between Cíntia and Paulo César Corte Gomes, which also resulted in daughters Lígia and Vivian, the artist’s sisters. Currently, Cíntia holds the position of director of the cultural area of ​​the Silvio Santos group.

Tiago Abravanel at BBB

Soon after Tiago’s official announcement on BBB 22, the statement from artist’s aunt, Patricia Abravanel, drew attention on social media. The presenter declared that she must follow the reality to check the participation of her nephew.

“I can’t believe it! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB. Now I’ll have to watch it! I don’t even know what day goes by! How brave! Imagine the butterflies in the stomach. My God! May he surprise us and conquer us even more with his charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality,” he said in an Instagram post.

In addition, information shows that Silvio’s broadcaster, SBT, must broadcast calls in the crowd by the family member.

Confirmed as a participant in the group ‘Camarote’, Tiago enters the BBB committed, as he is married to the TV producer Fernando Poli, with whom he has been in a relationship for almost seven years.