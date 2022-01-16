Fiocruz confirms predominance of the omicron variant and new cases in Paraná

The 6th Circulation Report of Sars-CoV-2 virus strains, responsible for Covid-19, from the Carlos Chagas Institute/Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Paraná, confirmed the predominance of the variant omicron in the state. The document was received by the Secretary of State for Health (Sesa) this Saturday (15).

The analysis considers 178 samples collected between December 27 and January 2 in the four macro-regions, in partnership with the Instituto de Biologia Molecular do Paraná (IBMP), where 91 (51.1%) were confirmed for the Ômicron variant and 87 (48 .9%) for Delta.

Strains are considered as “variants of concern” – VOC by the World Health Organization. VOCs are those that have evidence of inducing more severe cases and increasing the transmissibility of the disease.

Sesa had confirmed the circulation of the ômicron variant on Wednesday (12) with a confirmed case in Curitiba after genomic sequencing at Fiocruz in Rio de Janeiro. The Secretary of State for Health, Beto Preto, already warned of the possibility of predominance of the new variant in Paraná, initially detected in South Africa and designated as VOC in November last year.

“When we had the confirmation of the first case, we already said that there was community transmission of the variant in Paraná, considering the high transmission of the disease in the first days of January. Omicron has this characteristic of being easier to spread, and if we detect it in more than half of these samples, certainly the number of cases is much higher”, said the secretary.

According to him, the large vaccine coverage against covid-19 contributed to the circulation of the new variant not resulting in the aggravation of the disease in most cases. “We need to raise awareness of the importance of vaccination. Immunization against the disease, non-pharmacological care and public awareness are our main weapons against this virus that changes and spreads very quickly”, warned Beto Preto.

The cases identified by Fiocruz Paraná in this report will be included in the official monitoring of the State in the coming days, after an epidemiological investigation to identify the profile of the cases, municipalities of residence of the infected and the evolution of the cases. Now, Paraná has 92 confirmed cases of the ômicron variant, with no recorded deaths.