First star of the ‘John Textor era’? Botafogo negotiates with former Brazilian team, says website

Rafael Carioca, declared a Botafogo fan, wants to return to Brazil and dreams of playing in the World Cup

After having the sale of 90% of the Sociedade Anônima de Futebol (SAF) approved in a vote, the Botafogo start planning the next steps. And one of them is to reinforce the cast.

One of the popular names thought up by the Glorious is that of Rafael Carioca. The midfielder, declared a fan of the club, wants to return to Brazil and play for alvinegro. However, Botafogo is looking for ways to convince the tigers to release the player.

And it won’t be easy. The athlete has a termination penalty of 5 million dollars, about R$ 27 million. And the Mexican team will not give up the player without financial compensation.

In an interview with Ge, Fabio Santanna, the 32-year-old’s manager, revealed that the Rio de Janeiro club made the initial contacts to repatriate the player, who dreams of catching Tite’s attention and competing for the world Cup.

“We’re talking. Having the freeland (Eduardo, the club’s football director) makes this negotiation easier, because I consider him an excellent manager. He is doing everything to close with Rafael, there is no lack of effort. But Botafogo still depends on the amount that the new investor (John Textor) will want to spend now on football. Only after that will we be able to move forward with Rafael,” he said.

“He wants to come back, he loves Botafogo, he’s from Botafogo and believes he can get Tite’s attention if he’s playing in Brazil. Goal is the Cup and I think because of his talent it’s possible. So negotiation has to be as fast as possible,” he added.

revealed by Guild, Rafael Carioca also acted for Vasco and Atlético-MG in Brazil. In Europe, he defended the Spartak Moscow. The midfielder has been in Mexican football since the 2017-18 season.

When he worked for rooster, the player was even summoned by the coach to defend the Brazilian Team in the South American qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.