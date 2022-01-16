Flamengo beats Paulistano and is in the Super 8 Cup semifinal | basketball

Paulistano was one of the two teams that achieved the feat of beating Flamengo this season in the NBB, in 16 games. But, on Saturday afternoon, it was Rubro-Negro’s turn to give the answer in the Super 8 Cup and eliminate the rival in the quarter-finals. At Maracanãzinho, the Cariocas scored 71 to 68. Now, they face the winner of Minas and Unifacisa in the semifinals.

Cauê, from Paulistano, had the last shot, from the perimeter, to tie the game. But the ball hit the rim. Fuzaro was the scorer of the duel, with 18 points, but it was Yago, with 17, who had the last laugh. Dar Tucker collaborated with 15 points, and Túlio da Silva scored 13 for Fla. Olivinha was embezzled, removed for testing positive for covid.

Yago takes advantage of a light trap against Paulistano — Photo: Paula Reis/Flamengo

The Super 8 Cup is an offseason tournament. The NBB’s top eight qualifiers face off in a single-game playoff. Flamengo is in second place in the league, behind Franca. Paulistano is seventh.

Also this Saturday, Rubro-Negro met their opponent in the Intercontinental Cup, the Club World Cup, to be played in Cairo (Egypt), between February 11 and 13. The opponent in the semifinals will be the Lakeland Magic, champion of the G League, from the United States. The winner takes Zamalek (Egypt) or San Pablo Burgos (Spain), current champion and team of Vitor Benite. Flamengo was world champion in 2014.

Paulistano started hot and made it 11 to 2, without any goal from Flamengo in the first five minutes of the game. But coach Gustavo de Conti’s team balanced the duel in the following moves. The score of the first quarter showed a minimum advantage for the Paulistas: 20 to 19.

In the second quarter, however, Flamengo took the reins, and it was Paulistano’s turn to disappear from the game. Rubro-Negro managed a sequence of 10 to 0 and closed the first half with 42 to 33. Yago was the scorer until then, with 11. Luke Martinez scored 8 for Fla. On the other hand, the highlight was Cauê, with 7.

On the return of the break, Paulistano touched the score and gave emotion to the game. Brunão, with 7 in the period, 12 in total, and Fuzaro, with 6 in the period, 12 in total, were the most aggressive in the attack. Yago reached 15 points, but the difference decreased at the end of the partial: Flamengo 61 to 53.

In the fourth period, the Paulistas started with 7 to 2, but Fla called the crowd with a touch of Rafa Mineiro and a dunk by Dar Tucker in the sequence. With a minute to go, Paulistano pulled over for good, with 67 to 66. Túlio da Silva saved two free throws and opened 3 for Fla.

