Flamengo fans make massive campaign to sign Grêmio holder and subject yields on the web

Grêmio has a very clear objective in 2022: to gain access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. For this, the tricolor board has been moving in the transfer market and has already announced right-back Orejuela, defender Bruno Alves, left-back Nicolas, midfielder Benítez and striker Janderson, in addition to the rehiring of striker Diego Souza. And Flamengo also wants to strengthen itself, whose fans are asking for the hiring of a starter from Immortal.

In recent days, the Nação Rubro-Negra has been carrying out a massive campaign to remove Ferreirinha from Grêmio. That’s because Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, is looking for Brazilian players in this transfer window, and even offered a proposal of US$8 million, around R$45 million, to Flamengo for striker Michael. The club from Rio de Janeiro was shaken, but refused the Arabs’ proposal, who should increase their offer to try to close a deal.

With an eventual loss in the attack, Flamengo would have to open their pockets to hire a replacement for Michael, and the fans have Ferreirinha as a favorite. Last season, the 23-year-old forward lived his best season as a professional, playing 52 games for the Tricolor, scoring 14 goals and conceding 13 assists. It is worth remembering that Al Hilal himself is also interested in the young Grêmio player.

Through Twitter, flamenguists expressed themselves in favor of hiring Ferreirinha: “If Flamengo sells Michael, I really wanted to see Ferreirinha, from Grêmio”; “It was much better for Flamengo to go after Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. I think he’s much more of a player than Soteldo”, posted some profiles. Grêmio has a contract with the young striker that runs until the end of December, and the termination penalty is valued at 8 million euros, approximately R$50 million.