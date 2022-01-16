Flamengo fans manifest and ask for the hiring of Grêmio striker | Flemish | Ferreirinha

With Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa presented for 2022, Flamengo is now starting to look calmly at the transfer window. And, right away, the club must repeat the strategy of the last windows: close with players who are down in European football.

Some names have already been nominated for directors by the coach, the most notable being the midfielder Matías Vecino, from Inter Milan, who ended up refusing Mengão’s initial approaches.

However, in addition to names from Europe, Mengão fans believe that the board should also hire players who work in Brazil, and on social media, they are asking for the arrival of one of the most promising strikers in Brazilian football.

Flamengo fans ask for Ferreirinha to be hired

This week, Flamengo fans have been campaigning on social media for the signing of striker Ferreirinha, from Grêmio. That’s because, the ‘baby’ Michael, has been the target of Al-Hilal, who came to offer R$ 45 million for the striker, a proposal which despite being refused by the board, ended up ‘swinging’ the player and the club.

Thus, fans believe that the youngster, who creates from Grêmio’s base categories, would be the ideal option to ‘replace’ Michael, who if a proposal with even higher values ​​arrives, should leave the red-black.

Ferreirinha has a contract with Grêmio until the end of 2023, and is currently valued at 9 million euros (R$ 56.8 million).