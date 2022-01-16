Flamengo news today

Credit: Assembly

FLAMENGO WANTS SOTELDO FOR KENEDY’S PLACE

The fan has been demonstrating for days to see the attacking midfielder Yeferson Soteldo with the Flamengo shirt. And after the great red-black mobilization on social networks, the club’s board began conversations in order to formalize a proposal for the Venezuelan. However, Soteldo’s salary is a major obstacle.

FLAMENGO RECEIVES OFFICIAL PROPOSAL BY MICHAEL

The ball of the moment is Michael. Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, sent a proposal to Flamengo to sign the 25-year-old forward. According to information from the website ‘O Dia’, the amount would be around US$ 8 million, around R$ 45 million. In principle, the payment would be made in cash to take the player permanently.

AL-HILAL MUST IMPROVE OFFER

After having his first proposal rejected by Flamengo, Al Hilal promises to return with a higher value to take Michael out of Rubro-Negro and guarantee the player for the Club World Cup.

MAURICINHO SAYS THAT PAULO SOUSA WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS DEPARTURE

“Saturday I trained, Sunday was off and Monday I trained. Then, I had a conversation with Bruno (Spindel) to align how my situation would be, since since last year I became a house assistant. He asked me for a few minutes, then called me into a room and said that he had had conversations with Paulo Sousa about my position and that he was irreducible, that he did not want anyone of that type on his committee (club assistant). Bruno told me that Paulo did not want me to continue in this position, he apologized, thanked me for everything, but he had no other way than to leave me“, said Mauricio Souza in an interview with the website Goal.

RODRIGO CAIO RECEIVES DISCHARGE

Hospitalized after an infection in his right knee, Rodrigo Caio was discharged this Saturday (15). During the period in which he needed treatment at the hospital, the defender received visits from teammates and had his first contact with Paulo Sousa. Despite the good news, Rubro-Negro has been acting cautiously and there is still no forecast regarding the player’s return to the pitch, in view of the necessary care to avoid a new problem at the site.

