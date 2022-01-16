Flamengo receives proposal from Mexico for a defender of R$ 34 million and evaluates business, says newspaper

According to information from the newspaper The day, Flamengo received a proposal from Cruz Azul (MEX) by defender Léo Pereira

It’s not just Michael that Flamengo will have to fight to keep in the squad in 2022. According to information published this Sunday (16) by the newspaper The day, Rubro-Negro received a proposal from Blue Cross (MEX) by defender Léo Pereira.

The values, according to the report, are still are kept confidential. The carioca club disbursed, citing the publication of the newspaper, something around BRL 34 million in 2020 in the operation to hire the defender, one of the names that had the endorsement of Jorge Jesus.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

According to the newspaper The day, the Mexicans probed the situation of Léo Pereira at the beginning of last week and heard from representatives of Flamengo that there was no interest in negotiating the player. Even so, the North American club formalized an offer to Rubro-Negro.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Cruz Azul’s proposal provides for the definitive purchase of the defender, but with a part of the defender’s economic rights still linked to Fla. According to the newspaper, ‘the understanding is that every offer received by any player is analyzed, but that does not mean that the transaction will be made’.

The factor that can hamper a negotiation for Léo Pereira is precisely Flamengo being in the market in search of a defender. With the departure of Bruno Viana and the recent injury history of Gustavo Henrique, Rubro-Negro works to find a new name for the squad.