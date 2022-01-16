Fluminense vs Santos in Copinha: Match info and where to watch!

A classic between two of the best youth categories in the country will define the qualifier for the quarterfinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Fluminense and Santos face each other in a duel of giants this Sunday, at 7:30 pm, in Araraquara, for the round of 16 of the competition. Whoever wins gets the team classified in the duel between Bahia and Mirassol, which takes place at 11 am, in the city of Bálsamo.

On the tricolor side, the Moleques de Xerém follow with 100% success and left Ponte Preta behind with a 3-0 victory in the third phase. Luan Brito scored again, as he had done in the second phase, as well as John Kennedy and Matheus Martins, professional players who are disputing the Cup.

Meninos da Vila also won all the games of the first phase and qualified in the leadership of Group 8. Afterwards, the team defeated Chapadinha, from Maranhão, by 3 to 0. Finally, they found Ferroviária again and, even playing almost all the second half with one more player, tied at 0 to 0. The classification came on penalties.

The tricolor team should enter the field with the following formation: Thiago Goncalves; Johnny, Felipe, Davi and Marcos Pedro; Alexander, Nathan, Wallace; Yago, Matheus Martins and John Kennedy.

Date/Time: 01/16/2022, at 19:30

Location: Dr. Ademar Pereira de Barros Municipal Stadium, Araraquara (SP)

Referee: Paulo Sergio dos Santos

Assistants: Rodrigo Meirelles Bernardo and Gabriel Alexandre Torres Fleming