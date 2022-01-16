Fluminense’s top scorer in Copinha, profile highlights John Kennedy’s numbers

One of the main stars of Fluminense in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior, striker John Kennedy had performances below expectations in the first two games, but in the last two games against Francana and Ponte Preta, shirt 9 rocked the opposing nets and was the great team highlight.

The Twitter profile “Xerém Stuff”, published the numbers of John Kennedy in Copinha. It is worth mentioning that the player is the team’s top scorer with 4 goals in 4 games.

In a duel valid for the round of 16 of the Copa SP, Fluminense faces Santos this Sunday, at 7:30 pm, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

Check out the main numbers of John Kennedy in Copinha:

4 games

4 goals (1st of the Flu)

1 assist

6/13 on target finishes

5 key passes

37% of disputes won

64% of air disputes won

11 fouls suffered

1 yellow card