Former national team star approves Botafogo's search for Rafael Carioca and does not spare praise for the steering wheel: "He plays a lot"

Botafogo

Player is one of Alvinegro Carioca’s dreams

Thais Rodrigues

Per Thais Rodrigues

Azael Rodriguez / Getty Images - Rafael Carioca, Tigres midfielder (MEX)
In recent days the name of Rafael Carioca has gained strength when it comes to Botafogo. The player who is an assumed supporter of Glorioso has been quoted to play in the alvinegra team in the 2022 season. However, the release of the athlete before Tigres (MEX) is not so simple and can have a very high cost to get rid of the club.

However, according to former player Djalminha, Alvinegro got the name right. “If it comes, it will be an excellent reinforcement. Rafael, in my opinion, plays a lot, a high quality midfielder, good ball touch, passing, shooting, he controls the middle. Player of the highest quality”, said the commentator, in the “ESPN FC” program, from “ESPN Brasil”.

The former player and currently a commentator who played for clubs such as Flamengo, Palmeiras, Guarani and also the Brazilian national team is one of those who are also in the support of SAF do Botafogo, which sold its assets to American businessman John Textor.

“We are really rooting for this SAF to succeed in Brazilian football. When you think of a company, you think of transparency and professionalism, but companies also fail. The crowd is for it to work out and for Botafogo to win again, for the great club it is”, he added.

