Former Senator Arrested in Jamaica Over Murder of Haiti’s President

Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph, wanted by Haitian authorities in the investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July last year, was arrested in Jamaica, a local police source said on Saturday.

Joseph was detained on Friday night and is currently being held in police facilities, the informant said, without giving further details about the proceedings. He explained only that the Jamaican security forces were acting in coordination with “international partners” and that there were “joint investigations”.

The Haitian president was assassinated in July, but despite the arrest of several suspects, there are still many uncertainties surrounding the crime. In the same month, the country’s authorities published a search poster for John Joel Joseph, described as a “dangerous and armed” individual.

Earlier this month, a Former Colombian soldier was charged in the United States to be part of the group of 20 men who killed Jovenel Moise and seriously injured his wife at his presidential residence in Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021.

More than 40 people, including 15 Colombians and Americans of Haitian origin, have already been detained in connection with the investigation.