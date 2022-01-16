Fortaleza forwards sale of striker David to Internacional

After two seasons, striker David is ready to leave Pici. Fortaleza has advanced negotiations to sell shirt 17 to Internacional-RS and should seal the transaction soon, found out the Sports THE PEOPLE. The transaction will yield figures for Tricolor’s coffers and will not involve loaning players from the gaucho club.

David normally participated in the afternoon training session this Saturday, 15th, at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence, but he should say goodbye to the red-blue-and-white team in the next few hours. Leão has 45% of the athlete’s economic rights, acquired for R$ 5 million in 2020 – the most expensive signing in the history of Ceará football.

Last Friday, the 14th, in an interview with the program Esportes do POVO, on Rádio THE CBN PEOPLE, the president of Tricolor, Marcelo Paz, had already considered that the transaction would depend on the values ​​​​offered by Colorado and also on the will of the player, who already signaled the will to defend the gaucho club through the staff.

Internacional-RS has been trying to hire David since the end of last year and had presented a proposal, but the values ​​at the time did not please Fortaleza, which had the striker for the new season. The gauchos, however, continued in the race with the collaboration of the manager of shirt 17, André Cury, until reaching a common denominator with Leão.

Revealed by Vitória-BA, the 27-year-old striker still defended Cruzeiro-MG before arriving at Pici. With Raposa’s financial crisis, David reached an agreement to leave Belo Horizonte and was acquired by Fortaleza, with a contract until the end of 2023. In two seasons, he played in 112 matches, scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists.

