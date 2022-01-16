Four people are held hostage at Texas synagogue as Shabbat services are underway

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220115/duas-pessoas-sao-feitas-refens-na-sinagoga-do-texas-enquanto-servicos-do-shabat-estao-em-andamento-21042443.html

At the moment, the alleged perpetrator’s demands and motives are unknown. It is also unclear the exact number of people gathered in the synagogue, but… 15.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil

SWAT teams are responding to an alleged hostage situation near a synagogue in the city of Colleyville, Texas, local police said on social media Saturday. According to a live broadcast of the regular Shabbat service held at the synagogue, online until a few moments ago, the alleged attacker was in emotional distress and commentators who have watched the broadcast for some time noted that the suspect is “talking the same thing over and over again, asking for his sister.” According to ABC News, he demands that his sister be released from a prison in Texas. In addition, the suspect was aware that the live broadcast had not been interrupted and warned police that an attempted aggression would result in casualties. Former Israel Defense Force (IDF) spokesperson Avi Mayer tweeted that the man was armed with an as-yet-unidentified weapon, and said he “will die at the end of it.” .On the scene in Colleyville, where a local synagogue is being held hostage. Beth Israel Congregation, located at 6100 Pleasant Run Rd., was in the middle of a service when a gunman entered. A live stream of the service remains in progress during the situation. What was happening in the building was not shown in the live stream footage. Shortly before the end of the Facebook stream, a man could be heard repeating that he was going to die. While it was likely the suspect trying to convey his situation to someone, it’s unclear if it was someone in the building or over the phone. [da transmissão] before Facebook shut it down. According to local media, citing a police spokesperson, there have yet been reports of casualties or any specific damage. Synagogue Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker is also among the hostages. The Dallas Morning News reported that police had established direct contact with the suspect and were “working to reach a safe resolution.” The FBI and the State Department of Public Safety are also involved in the police response. According to the media, Congregation Beth Israel began as a chavurah (small group of Jews who gather for prayer services) in 1998, according to your site. In July 1999, the group founded a synagogue in Colleyville, and services began in 2005 at its current location.

