The entry into force of new rules for proof of vaccination in France could cause 560,000 people to lose their fully immunized status in the country.

The number appears in a report by the Deutsche Welle About the subject. Starting this Saturday (15/01), those who were vaccinated seven months ago or more will need to take the booster dose to be considered fully immunized in the country.

“From January 15, 2022, all people over 18 years and one month old must have received the booster dose in time to keep the vaccination certificate active,” reads the statement released by the French Ministry of Health.

Recently, the French Senate passed the law establishing the vaccination passport and requiring citizens to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to gain access to most public places, including bars and restaurants. The text adopted by the Senate excludes those under 18 from the requirement.

The health passport in force in the country currently allows unvaccinated people to present a negative test for Covid-19 to access these places, which will no longer be accepted.