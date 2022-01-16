Gabi Martins and Tierry resume dating on the same day of the breakup – Zoeira

After ending their relationship for just over a year, the singers Gabi Martins and Tierry dating back. The information was confirmed by the artist himself, on social media, who said it was “a silly disagreement”.

Rumors about the end of the relationship started this Friday (14). Close friends of the couple revealed that the reason for the breakup would have been serious, but it was not cheating.

“We are human beings, who ‘lost our temper’ and, like everyone else, we ended up expressing a silly disagreement, but that was resolved. Everything is settled between us and it has nothing to do with my son,” Tierry wrote.

Photograph: reproduction/Instagram

Couple in love

The two took up their relationship in January of last year, during a trip to Bahia, but there were already rumors that they would be together for a few months.

In love, the couple was constantly caught in public displays of affection, and revealed their desire to marry and have children. Gabi Martins and Tierry lived together. In a show held in São Paulo, they shared the stage, where they sang together and exchanged kisses in front of the fans.

In August 2021, they ended their relationship. At the time, former BBB Gui Napolitano was appointed as the pivot of the breakup. But four days after the information was released, they got back together.