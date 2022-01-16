Gasoline price rises at pumps for the first time in two months | Economy

Playback: ACity ON After Petrobras’ increase, gasoline presented a new readjustment at the pumps

The price of gasoline rose this week, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). The average value of a liter sold at gas stations in Brazil went from R$6,596 last week to R$6,608 this week. It’s up 0.1%. It is the first advance since the beginning of November (between the 14th and 20th), when the average price per liter was R$ 6,752.

According to the ANP, the maximum value of a liter of gasoline sold at the pump is R$ 7.89. In January of last year, a liter of gasoline cost an average of R$ 4,483 in Brazil. Since then, the increase has reached 47.4%.

In addition to gasoline, the liter of diesel also rose in the last two weeks, from R$5,344 to R$5,422. Advance of 1.4%, according to the ANP. In January of last year, a liter of diesel cost an average of R$ 3,606, accumulating an advance of 50.3% so far.

On the 11th,

Petrobras announced an increase in gasoline and diesel sales prices for distributors.

Thus, as of Wednesday, the 12th, the average sale price of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors went from R$3.09 to R$3.24 per litre, an increase of 4.85%.

This advance in the price to distributors should be reflected at the pump over the next few weeks at gas stations, according to experts.

This Friday,

states have decided that they will unfreeze the value of ICMS levied on fuels as of February.

The value of ICMS charged on fuel was frozen for 90 days, which ends on January 31. This also tends to raise prices to consumers.