Giovanna Ewbank says she has been hospitalized a few times for fatigue

Asked by a fan in a question box on Instagram, Giovanna Ewbank said that she has been hospitalized a few times to take care of her mental health, because of the commitments she has made.

“How can you handle everything? Family, work, etc…”, asked the follower. The actress and presenter was direct in the answer: “I can’t!”, and then explained.

“I have a support network of amazing WOMEN! If it weren’t for them I would never be able to be where I am, society demands a lot from us. I often feel tired, I want to disappear… I turn off my cell phone and try to calm down”, began responding Gi Ewbank.

“I’ve been hospitalized a few times with exhaustion and stress and it’s very bad. So today I try to maintain my mental health and know my limits. Today I know that I DON’T ACCEPT EVERYTHING OR EVERYONE”, he concluded.

In another question, about her YouTube channel, she comments that this was one of the things she had to stop because she couldn’t handle it.

“The YouTube channel was one of the things that I understood that I wasn’t able to handle… and it was very painful to stop at the beginning. I gave up many things I love to maintain my mental health and that of my family. But this year I will return with the channel, reformulated and with another format”, said Giovanna.

