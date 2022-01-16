Global Warming Increases Early Births and Damages Babies’ Health, Study Says | Climate

Scientists have found that increased heat is linked to premature birth, which can have lifelong health effects, and increased hospital admissions for young children. Higher temperatures have also been associated with rapid weight gain in babies, which increases the risk of obesity in later life.

“From the very beginning, from conception through early childhood to adolescence, we are starting to see important impacts of climate risks on health. This is a problem that affects everyone, everywhere. Extreme events will become even more likely and more severe with ongoing climate change [e esta pesquisa mostra] why they are important to us, not in the future, but today,” said Professor Gregory Wellenius, one of the authors of the research.

The link between heat and rapid weight gain in the first year of life was found by scientists in Israel who analyzed 200,000 births and found that babies exposed to higher nighttime temperatures had a 5% greater risk of gaining weight quickly. One possible mechanism that may explain the finding is that less fat is burned to maintain body temperature when ambient temperatures are higher.

The connection between high temperatures and premature births has been studied in Australia. Scientists evaluated nearly one million pregnant women in New South Wales, of which 3% gave birth before 37 weeks. The researchers found women who were in the hottest places in the state in the week before birth had a 16% higher risk of preterm birth. “The risk of birth [prematuro] will likely increase with the expected rise in global temperatures and heat waves – this is a potentially serious concern,” the researchers, led by Edward Jegasothy from the University of Sydney, told The Guardian.