Globo only managed to sell the first BBB on the day of the premiere · TV News

With a commercial package worth R$700 million and 30-second commercials sold at R$547,700 each, BBB22 should be the most profitable program in Globo’s history. But the beginning of the reality show’s trajectory was not like that.

If there is currently a queue of advertisers and even Jogo da Discordia was sold in the previous edition, the broadcaster was not able to sell the quotas of the first edition of Big Brother Brasil, in early 2002.

While Casa dos Artistas, successfully shown by SBT in the second half of 2001, had quotas between R$2 million and R$4 million, Globo fixed the BBB1 price at R$5 million.

“The advertising plan that Globo is distributing to the agencies says that Big Brother Brasil, which will last nine weeks, will have a 40-minute program on Tuesdays, after the eight o’clock soap opera, and another 40-minute program at Sundays, after Fantástico. Apart from the 15-minute programetes, on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, in the night program, and the five-minute ones, on Wednesdays, after football. And countless more daily two-minute flashes” , highlighted César Giobbi on January 15 of that year, in his column in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

On the 23rd, shortly before the premiere, Daniel Castro informed Folha de S.Paulo that Globo had not sold, until the morning of the previous day, any of the four BBB sponsorship quotas. “Advertisers find the value of the quotas too high”, emphasized the text of the publisher of the TV news.

One day after the premiere, on January 30, Valor Econômico newspaper reported that the broadcaster had managed to close quotas with 24 hours left for the program’s premiere.

“In all, the station will earn R$ 25 million with closed sponsorships from advertisers. The value does not include billings from individual ads”, highlighted the report.

cross media

The channel sold shares of R$ 3.75 million to Fiat, Bombril, Kaiser and Ponto Frio. Brastemp and Unilever, to promote Dove and Rexona, got packages worth R$ 1.2 million. Separate merchandising actions were also closed with Brastemp and Fiat. However, Globo was unable to sell the “cross media” quota, which included internet, radio, newspaper and television.

According to the newspaper, the then commercial superintendent of Rede Globo, Octávio Florisbal, was not surprised by the fact that the sponsors had only agreed on the purchase between Friday and Monday, the eve of the program’s premiere.

“Unfortunately, it is common to close negotiations with advertisers at the last minute. But the important thing is that we managed to reach the predicted goal”, he explained.

Regarding the lack of interest in the “cross media” project, which is now common, Florisbal said that the packages ran into the lack of market culture to bet on the then new communication model. “The use of integrated media is still a novelty and, of course, it takes some time for it to be well understood.”

To give you an idea, at BBB20, Globo earned BRL 304 million with fixed advertisers alone; last year, this sum was over R$ 550 million.