After the serious injury of Jhonata Robert, another player is affected by a medical problem in Brazil. Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, who was already wanted by Grêmio, had a heart problem detected.

Gremio lose training game against Prospera

Promise loaned to Grêmio is bought and signed permanently

What do Grêmio players think about Vagner Mancini?

Goalkeeper already wanted by Grêmio to have heart surgery

The information was revealed by the medical department of América Mineiro. When the club was doing the routine exams for the 2022 season, it detected this problem. Still, to be more certain, the goalkeeper was taken to carry out more accurate tests in a hospital.

However, after further analysis, the issue was confirmed. Therefore, the player will need to perform a cardiac procedure to implant a catheter, which will serve to unclog a blocked artery.

América-MG’s doctor explained how the player’s problem was found. He revealed that the exams are always done in order to take care of the athletes’ health and prevent them from any eventuality.

“We always carry out complete exams on athletes to ensure everyone’s health. This Cardiac pathology was diagnosed now (not being detected at any other opportunity), therefore, diagnosed in a timely manner, for its resolution. The important thing is for the athlete to recover in the best way possible to return to activities”, said medical director Cimar Eustáquio.

Matheus Cavichioli was one of the main highlights of América Mineira last season. That’s why he even aroused Grêmio’s interest in hiring him. However, the business did not advance, as the fans would not see it with good eyes.

Well, the tricolor already has Brenno and Gabriel Grando and doesn’t need another goalkeeper. At 35 years old, Matheus Cavichioli should be able to recover well, considering that the problem was detected early.

Volante says goodbye to Grêmio and presents himself in rival

However, we do not know how long this recovery will take, as América Mineiro does not disclose how long it takes for players to be back after injuries or medical problems.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, sign up for YouTube and follow us on our social networks like TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: MOURÃO PANDA/AMERICA