Goalkeeper Cadu, from Vasco, predicted the penalty he saved

The penalty shootout was 3-3 and Vasco had already missed a penalty. Behind the goal, a crazed Osasco Audax crowd was pushing in favor of the home team. It was then that defender Ifeanyi walked to his kick and, to the general surprise of those present and viewers, tried to execute the so-called “cavadinha”, which ended up being unsuccessful and with the ball in the arms of goalkeeper Cadu.

Smiling, the goalkeeper celebrated effusively and, as he passed his opponent, said: “I told you! I spoke!”, reminding the defender that, before the kick, he had said to him: “You like to dig, right?”.

The prediction of Ifeanyi’s bold charge was no fluke. She had the help of Vasco’s performance analysis sector, more precisely from analysts Rennato Bennata, Pedro Henrique Vicente and Kaleb Lima, who had already warned Cadu that the defender had hit this way in the previous phase, against Ska Brasil, and in other under-20 tournaments.

“This study to take penalties is very important. The performance analysis people do very well. They provided me with material. Rennato, who is here on the trip, Pedro and Kaleb, who are in Rio, and I went very happy. All mental work at the time. We already know where the batter usually charges and we have to influence him at the time. In the dug itself, I already knew what he did in the last game and I shook his head to he hit the same way”, declared Cadu, revealing his tactic.

After defending Ifeanyi’s hit, the goalkeeper still caught one more and guaranteed Cruzmaltino’s classification for the round of 16 of Copinha, where they will face São Paulo tomorrow (17), at 20h, in São Caetano (SP).

And this was not the first time that Cadu became Vasco’s hero in a decision at the base. In the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, in 2020, the goalkeeper also shone in the penalty shootout against Atlético-MG and secured the title for Cruzmaltino.

“It’s true. I’ve had the opportunity to participate in the most recent decision, the Supercup, on penalties, and I think that in order not to lose concentration, transfer all the pressure and responsibility to the collector. Try to remain relaxed, confident and play with the pressure of the crowd in my favor. I managed to do it today and I was very happy with the result”, he highlighted.

Carioca from the Tijuca neighborhood, in the North Zone (RJ), Cadu arrived at Vasco in 2010, still for the under-7 category, and climbed stages at Cruzmaltino until reaching the under-20. The 18-year-old goalkeeper has passed through Brazilian youth teams and has trained a few times in the professional arena.