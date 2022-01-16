Goalkeeper Jailson is close to reinforcing the Brazilian team that will compete in Libertadores

Goalkeeper, who did not stay at Cruzeiro, is close to agreeing with the team that will compete in the continental competition

Goalkeeper Jailson has once again been the subject of speculation in the Brazilian sports press. After being announced as a reinforcement of Cruzeiro for 2022, the archer had the agreement broken. That’s because the arrangement was made before Ronaldo’s purchase of Raposa. The new board chose not to continue with the player.

Therefore, the 40-year-old goalkeeper is free on the market. And it can be announced soon as a reinforcement of another team from Minas Gerais. According to the Itatiaia Radio, Jailson negotiates with América-MG, which will compete in the Copa Libertadores da América for the first time in history.

Jailson would arrive to temporarily replace Matheus Cavichioli. The starting goalkeeper of the good 2021 season will undergo a cardiac procedure. The 35-year-old player will need surgery to place a catheter and unclog a vein in his heart. There is no deadline for Cavichioli’s return.

Therefore, the América-MG wants an experienced goalkeeper to take over Coelho’s goal. Jailson is the ball of the moment. Current champion of Libertadores with Palmeiras.

Cavichioli’s Surgery

The news of the need for Matheus Cavichioli to undergo surgery was released by América-MG himself on Saturday afternoon, 15th. According to the club, after routine examinations, an obstruction was detected in one of the veins of the heart. And so surgery will be needed to place a catheter to unclog this vein.

“We always carry out complete examinations on athletes to ensure everyone’s health. This cardiac pathology has been diagnosed now (not being detected at any other opportunity), and therefore diagnosed in a timely manner, for its resolution. recover in the best way possible to return to activities”, explained Cimar Eustáquio, doctor at América-MG