Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, from América-MG, will undergo heart surgery | america-mg

The information was released by the club on Saturday afternoon. According to a statement, the 35-year-old will place a catheter to unblock a vein. According to the club’s advisory, there is no forecast of the goalkeeper’s return.

América-MG’s doctor, Cimar Eustáquio, explained that the problem was detected in the battery of exams in the club’s pre-season. In 2021, the goalkeeper made 53 matches for Coelho.

– We always carry out complete exams on athletes to ensure everyone’s health. This cardiac pathology was diagnosed now (not being detected in any other opportunity), and therefore diagnosed in a timely manner, for its resolution. The important thing is for the athlete to recover in the best possible way to return to activities – he said.

Affection with substitutes

In a video posted on social media, Cavichioli appears in a hospital bed in Belo Horizonte and comments on the procedure. In addition, the goalkeeper asked for affection with the substitute goalkeepers.

– This affection that you had with me all this time that you give all the support to Jori, with Airton, with Robson. That affection you always had with me. I’ve been with these guys for two years and I say with all property that you are very well served and safe – said the goalkeeper.