Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral is expected in BH in the coming days to agree with Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Disclosure / Reading Rafael Cabral, 31, should be Cruzeiro’s new goalkeeper

Cruzeiro is close to announcing the long-awaited replacement for goalkeeper Fábio. Rafael Cabral, 31, as anticipated by Itatiaia, it has all been said with the blue board to wear the starred 1 shirt. The archer terminated his contract with Reading (ING), a club in the English Second Division, and as he was free on the market, he will be able to sign with Raposa.

Rafael Cabral is scheduled to arrive in Belo Horizonte in the coming days to finalize bureaucratic details with Cruzeiro.

Revealed by Santos, Rafael Cabral spent, before English football, in Italy, wearing the uniforms of Napoli and Sampdoria. His recent position at Reading (ING) was that of first reserve to Luke Southwood, the position holder.

Despite this, last season he was elected the best goalkeeper in the Championship (Division of access to the Premiere League, in England), and the team’s best player in an election held with fans.

Cabral fits the profile of players sought after by the current management of Cruzeiro: he has experience and low cost, as he was left without a club. Between 2010 and 2014 he won important titles for Santos, being a starter in Peixe: Copa do Brasil (2010). Copa Libertadores (2011), Recopa Sul-Americana (2012), in addition to the Paulista Championships in (2010, 2011 and 2012).

He also won the Coppa Italia in the 2013/2014 season and the Italian Supercup in 2014. He won the Superclássico das Américas (2014) for the Brazilian national team.

As individual awards, he won the titles of “Best Goalkeeper of the Paulista Championship (2012 and 2013), and the Best Goalkeeper of the Copa Libertadores da América (2013).

