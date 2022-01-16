God of War is the biggest debut of exclusives on PC

God of War arrived on computers last Friday (14) and is already the biggest debut of PlayStation exclusives on PC, in number of active players. As reported by profile Benji-Sales, famous for indicating relevant statistics from the gaming industry, the Santa Monica title gathered more than 65,000 players on Steam alone.

Who held the championship belt was Horizon Zero Dawn with a total of 56 thousand players. Third, Days Gone with 27,000. It is worth remembering that the number of God of War should still grow in the coming days because the game has been available in virtual stores for a short time.

Today God of War has set a new peak concurrent players record for Sony and become the biggest PlayStation Studios launch on PC / Steam God of War – 65,172

Horizon Zero Dawn – 56,557

Days Gone – 27,450 Congrats @corybarlog @SonySantaMonica on the successful launch! pic.twitter.com/jNpp6EKGzP — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) January 15, 2022

God of War Director Talks PC Exclusives

According to Cory Barlog, the launch of exclusives on PC is thanks to the request of the studios themselves. The idea was adopted by the developers and seems to have a positive effect on everyone. Companies receive more money, more people have access to the game and the exclusive seal remains for a long time.

Barlog also mentioned that the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok on PC “is up to Sony”. He explained that he has no decisive power over the issue and if the publisher decides to do so, then it will.

And you, what do you think about the launch of exclusives on PC?