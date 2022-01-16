God of War: Video Compares PS5 Visuals vs. PRAÇA

In April 2018, Sony and Santa Monica Studio released one of the best games in the franchise. God of War for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in an entirely different adventure. This Friday (14th), the computer version was released and they made a Comparison video to show the visual differences between PC and PS5.

The developers at Jetpack Interactive were responsible for improving the overall quality of the game, as PCs can be equipped with different processors and high-powered graphics cards — Santa Monica Studio only supervised Jetpack’s work. In the video of the Cycu channel on YouTube, the comparison is made between PS5 and PC with GeForce RTX 3080 video card, both running at 60 FPS.

Many gamers loved the new version because of the high image quality — and it’s true, with a powerful and expensive PC, it will be possible to enjoy the best quality of niti ten already available in a game of the franchise.

Quality in the “stalk”

The title offers up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second, in addition to the FidelityFX Super Resolution feature exclusive to some AMD games, to improve the quality of the graphics.

The new version of the game also features Nvidia DLSS (Deep learning super sampling) technology, which uses deep learning to improve images rendered at lower resolutions and achieve higher resolution. Also new to the game is Nvidia Reflex, a mode to dynamically reduce system latency by combining GPU and in-game optimizations.

technical comparison

The Digital Foundry channel, famous for releasing technical videos of games, also broke down the game on PC. In tests, the team tested the game on high-end cards and entry-level GPUs, bringing rich content for those who still don’t know how the game behaves on all types of PC.

In comparison with the PS5 (backward compatible version of the PS4 Pro at 60 fps), the channel mentioned that the PC has much higher image quality, whether with DLSS or native image, than the PS5 – as the Sony console inherits the checkerboarding technique. of the PS4 Pro and can bring very blurry results at some points. DLSS even brings better images than native 4K in some cases. In addition, the computer comes out ahead in terms of shadows, ambient occlusion and reflections.

For those who want to run the game at 1080p and 60 fps, the GTX 1060 manages to do the job in the original quality (despite having drops and the recommendation will be the GTX 1070), while an RTX 2060 Super can run the game at 1440p , recommended channel settings and at 60 fps. These metrics are without the use of DLSS: by enabling the feature, even a regular RTX 2060 can run Original quality in 4K resolution with the Performance quality of DLSS.

And speaking of recommended settings, Alex Battaglia recommends some changes to have the best possible performance in the most beautiful graphics possible. Unsurprisingly, the enhanced visual shadow presets are the biggest culprits in performance and are only recommended for high-end GPUs. Below is the list from Digital Foundry:

Textures Quality: Original for GPUs with 6GB of VRAM, any for GPUs with 8GB of VRAM

Original for GPUs with 6GB of VRAM, any for GPUs with 8GB of VRAM Model Quality: High

High Anisotropic Filter: Ultra

Ultra shadows: High

High Reflexes: High

High Atmosphere: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

Finally, Digital Foundry praised that the game can be quite CPU-heavy when targeting 120 fps, as only high-end, high-end processors can handle all frames. At 60 fps, mid-range CPUs shouldn’t have major problems, but areas of loading and stress that can cause crashes can be fixed with a simple change: lowering the quality of Models and Shadows, graphics artifacts that can bottleneck the processor.

God of War is now available for download from Stea and Epic Games.