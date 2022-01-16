Godín arrives in BH, praises Galo and talks about winning titles with Atlético’s shirt – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Cláudio Rezende/Itatiaia Godín disembarked in Confins and received the affection of the athleticans who were at the airport

The new athletican sheriff arrived in Belo Horizonte on Saturday night (15th). Uruguayan Diego Godín, 35, arrived at the international airport in Confins at 7:40 pm, spoke quickly to the press and signed autographs to fans who came to the arrivals area of ​​the air terminal. The player was officially announced as a reinforcement for Galo last Wednesday (12), and signs a contract until the end of 2022. The contract, as determined by Itatiaia, may be renewed for another year.

“I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to receive everyone’s affection through social networks. It’s a new challenge, with a desire to learn, getting to know this football (the Brazilian) deeper, many years away playing in South America, but not especially in Brazilian football. I’m willing to give my all for this group”, said Godín while still at the airport.

“It’s a big club, it just won the Brasileirão, the Copa do Brasil. It’s a big club, with great players and that aspires to keep winning titles. This ambitious project is what made me want to come to continue contributing, and help to win titles”, he added, explaining why he chose Galo.

departure from Europe

Godín left Cagliari, from Italy, in recent days, and showed dissatisfaction with some people at the club. In his farewell letter he made clear his sadness at the way he was treated.

“(…) I feel great sadness for how my relationship with some people in the club has changed (…) Some club officials, unjustifiably and wanting to put a smokescreen over the real problem, which is themselves , called into question my professionalism, my commitment and respect for this shirt. These falsehoods hurt even more when, a few weeks ago, I had accepted to make an economic effort to relieve the club”, he reproduced in a letter published on social networks.

The Uruguayan arrives to replace the Paraguayan Junior Alonso, sold to Krasnodar, from Russia, for almost R$ 50 million.

