GOL promotes airline tickets to celebrate 21 years of operations – AEROFLAP

4 mins ago

GOAL
Photo – GOL/Disclosure

This Saturday (15th) GOL Linhas Aéreas will be celebrating 21 years of operating flights, and to encompass its customers in the festivities, the company will have a promotion of airline tickets throughout this weekend.

On the company’s website it is possible to find airline tickets from R$ 99.90, already considering the boarding tax. In a survey we found this fare for the section between São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and from Curitiba to São Paulo.

There are also air tickets for R$ 129 to fly between São Paulo and Cabo Frio (RJ) in October, with taxes included in the price.

In our research we also found stretches like São Paulo – João Pessoa starting at R$399, both in and out. Between Boa Vista and Manaus we find sections from R$ 265.96, already considering the boarding tax.

On regional flights to the South of Brazil, there are tickets for R$131 for the São Paulo (GRU) – Londrina route, or for R$159 for Chapecó and Maringá, departing or arriving in São Paulo.

Between Belém and Macapá there are air tickets from R$ 135 to fly in February. On the stretch from Manaus to Rio Branco we find tickets from R$ 209.

There are 75 international promotional segments available to those who intend to take, for example, some of the following trips: Guarulhos-Santa Cruz de la Sierra (VVI), Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont-Buenos Aires (AEP), Fortaleza-Buenos Aires, Curitiba (CWB)-Cancún (CUN) and Florianópolis (FLN)-Punta Cana (PUJ), among others.

It is worth mentioning that this GOL promotion has a limited duration, while stocks last. The promotion is expected to end at 8:00 am on January 17th.

It is possible to pay domestic flights in up to 12 interest-free installments with the GOL Smiles card, and up to 9 interest-free installments on other brands. It is worth highlighting this section, as GOL normally offers interest-free installments in only 5 installments.

See more at www.voegol.com.br

