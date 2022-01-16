Good availability! Business to the USA for 90,000 LATAM Pass points flying Delta

We found a good availability for you to fly to the United States in Delta Business Class to Atlanta, New York, Orlando and Atlanta for 90,000 LATAM Pass points.

redemption suggestions

It is worth mentioning that the LATAM Pass adopts a fixed pricing – which does not suffer variation – on flights operated exclusively by partners, such as Delta, an example of this article.

Also remember that the LATAM Pass website is experiencing instabilities that may prevent your ticket redemption from being completed successfully. If you are unable to access your account or complete your issue, we recommend that you contact the call center or LATAM Travel stores.

Do you intend to take advantage of any offers to travel to the USA? To search for tickets, click here.

