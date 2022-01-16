Google Accused of Misleading Publishers and Making Up Ad Prices | Technology

Wagner Pedro Google is accused of misleading advertisers

Google has tricked publishers and advertisers for years about the pricing and process of its ad auctions, creating secret programs that lowered sales for some companies and raised prices for buyers. That’s what The Wall Street Journal’s report shows, citing allegations and unedited details recently in a lawsuit filed by state attorneys general.

According to the report, Google pocketed the difference between telling publishers and advertisers how much an ad cost and using the money to manipulate future auctions to expand its digital monopoly.

The documents cite internal correspondence in which Google employees said that some of these practices meant growing their business through “insider information,” says the WSJ.

The filing, filed Friday in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, came after a federal judge ruled this week that an amended complaint filed last year could be dismissed.

The lawsuit was first opened in December 2020, with many sections of the complaint redacted. The newsrooms have since been eliminated in a series of rulings, providing new details on the states’ argument that Google has a monopoly that has hurt competitors and publishers in the advertising industry.

Google, for its part, said it intends to file a motion to scrap it next week. A spokesperson for the company noted that the lawsuit is “full of inaccuracies and lacks legal merit.”

“Our advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their content and enable small businesses to reach customers around the world. There is vigorous competition in online advertising.”

The way ads are bought and sold on the internet is a complex process in which Google plays a huge role as a participant and manager of the auctions that determine sales.

The search giant has the dominant tool at every link in the chain between online publishers and advertisers, giving it unique power over the monetization of digital content. It also has important platforms for reaching consumers, such as YouTube.

As a result, rivals complained that the tech giant tilted the market in its favor, allowing it to win more bids and stifling competition. The amended complaint and its unedited details are intended to clarify how this works in practice, says the WSJ.

Followed by more than a dozen states, the lawsuit alleges that Google’s business practices inflate advertising costs, which brands pass on to consumers on higher-priced products.

It also alleges that Google suppresses competition from rival exchanges and limits the sites’ options for delivering ads, based on the company’s internal comparison with a bank that also owns the New York Stock Exchange.

The Wall Street Journal adds that the lawsuit is complemented by a separate antitrust case from the US Department of Justice and more than three dozen state attorneys general focused on Google’s search services. The cases are expected to be heard in 2023 or later.