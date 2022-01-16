GRMN Yaris: so disputed, Toyota needs a lottery to sell the hatch

When it was introduced in early 2020, the Toyota GR Yaris sold in Japan impressed by its technical credentials.

Perhaps still not satisfied with the result, the brand surprised again this Friday (14) with an even more extreme option for the hatch.

It is the unprecedented GRMN Yaris, which brings to a passenger car everything that Toyota Gazoo Racing, the sports arm of the manufacturer, is capable of delivering in a project.

Starting with the basic mechanics, the GRMN Yaris is powered by the 1.6 turbo with 3 cylinders calibrated to deliver no less than 272 hp and 39.8 kgfm of torque. The engine works in conjunction with a 6-speed sports manual transmission and the hatch also has all-wheel drive.

But it is the customization list of the GRMN Yaris that makes it even more special, which is why Toyota had to draw up, amazingly, a lottery to select who will be able to buy one of the 500 units of the sports car, all produced and marketed in Japan from the second semester of this year.

Toyota GRMN Yaris Image: Disclosure

Overall, compared to the GR Yaris, Toyota has improved body rigidity, the overall width has been increased by 10mm to improve aerodynamics, and the overall height has been reduced by 10mm, resulting in a lower center of gravity.

In addition, the GRMN Yaris features high-rigidity carbon fiber (twill weave CFRP) to manufacture the hood, roof and rear spoiler. Along with the removal of the second row of seats, the overall weight of the GRMN Yaris was reduced by 20 kg over the GR Yaris, which needed just 5.5 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h.

The time, due to the changes, should be even shorter in the GRMN Yaris, as well as the maximum speed can exceed the 230 km/h declared by Toyota for the hatch that serves as the basis for the new project.

Who literally wins the lottery to buy the hot hatch You can also take advantage of two after-sales services offered by Toyota in Japan.

Toyota GRMN Yaris Image: Disclosure

The first one, called the “Update Program”, applies improvements to the engine, steering system and suspension.

The “Personalization Program” includes an analysis of data on how the driver drives the hatch and the places where it will be used, such as circuits, for example, being able to perform a personalized adjustment of the car for the driver, including even changes in the software. control of the various systems of the hatch. The idea, according to Toyota, is for the car to become a “partner” with the driver, “moving as naturally as your hands and feet.”

If all that isn’t enough, Toyota Gazoo Racing has prepared some additional packages for the GRMN Yaris.

The “Circuit Package” adds 18” alloy wheels specially created for the GRMN Yaris to the hatch, accompanied by a more robust braking system, Bilstein shock absorbers with adjustable load, carbon fiber rear spoiler, among other items.

The “Rally Package” prepares the GRMN Yaris to run on unpaved roads, in the style of speed rallies.

In a direct conversion, the base price of GRMN Yaris in Japan will be the equivalent of just over R$353 thousand.

For those who want even more exclusivity, Toyota Gazoo Racing adds that, within the total volume of units of the GRMN Yaris, only 50 copies will be produced with the exterior color Matte Steel. The cars in question will already be equipped with the “Circuit Package”, which raises the price to around R$410,000. Liked? Registration for the lottery is now released…