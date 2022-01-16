GTA 6 gets a possible release date

GTA 6 seems more and more distant after all Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded & Improved will arrive soon for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. However, according to VGC, which cites an article recently published in the axios, there is a possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 arrive in the next two years, in March 2024.

On Monday, the company that owns the Rockstar Games revealed its intention to acquire the Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal, the largest ever in the gaming industry. You can check out all the details of this purchase in the video below:

Why GTA 6 might arrive in March 2024?

The way in which this conclusion was reached can be summarized as an analysis of the financial update of the Take-Two, which may point to that date.

Analysts interpret the information, saying that the company expects a 14% increase in the annual growth rate in 2024, indicating that a great game could be released that year, particularly in the first quarter.

GTA 6 has not yet been announced, however, something that any fan has already noticed is that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise should only arrive for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, in addition to Windows PC of course.

In the same way, Doug Creutz, gives Cowen, said that this increase may be due to the fact that the Rockstar Games is scheduled to release something very big around this time, which would explain this “confidence” in growth.

On the other hand, it must be said at this stage that these are mere speculations, however, they are strong rumors based on real and confirmed information.

In short, GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI) is reportedly under development in the Rockstar Games and your ad should be coming soon.

